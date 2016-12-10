Please join us for "Happy New Year, Happy Tapas", our very popular Happy Hour, on Friday, January 6th, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Doña Barbara's Tea & Tapas. We will be serving Tapas (small plates consisting of little portions of unique and creative combinations of food), soft drinks, and "adult beverages" in a casual setting that will encourage mixing and mingling, and we will also provide some lively music for those of you who want to do a little dancing to shake off the work week and warm up for the weekend. We'd love to have you share in the festivities and enjoy a relaxing wind-down to the week, with good food, drinks and friends.

Tickets for "Happy New Year, Happy Tapas” are $30.00, and can be purchased online: https://happytapas2017.eventbrite.com or http://www.imalosangeles.com. You may also pay by cash, check or credit card, at the Institute of Musical Arts office, while supplies last. The last date to purchase tickets is Wednesday, January 4, 2017. You must have a ticket to attend. To insure an accurate head-count to enable us to provide abundant food and drinks for our guests, we regret that we will not be able to permit any ticket sales after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.