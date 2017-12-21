Harbor Community Clinic Toy Drive

Harbor Community Clinic Toy DriveDecember 21, 2017 from 11am to 1pm
Time: December 21, 2017 from 11am to 1pm
Location: Harbor Community Clinic
Street: 593 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.harborcommunitycli…
Phone: 310-321-4389
Event Type: clinic, toys, christmas
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago
Wish List Items
Infant Rattles/Teething Toys
Crib Mobiles
Musical and Light-up toys
Pop-up toys
Books
Coloring books
Crayons and markets
Popular action figures
DC Comic Heroes
Popular dolls
Legos
Stickers books
Play-doh
Board games
Craft and beading
Cash donations
Movie tickets etc.
