Harbor Community Clinic Toy Drive

Event Details

Time: December 21, 2017 from 11am to 1pm
Location: Harbor Community Clinic
Street: 593 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-321-4389
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Wish List Items

Infant Rattles/Teething Toys

Crib Mobiles

Musical and Light-up toys

Pop-up toys

Books

Coloring books

Crayons and markets

Popular action figures

DC Comic Heroes

Popular dolls

Legos

Stickers books

Play-doh

Board games

Craft and beading

Cash donations

Movie tickets etc.

