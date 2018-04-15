Harbor L.I.T.E.S. - Hollywood Revisted Extravaganza

Harbor L.I.T.E.S. - Hollywood Revisted ExtravaganzaApril 15, 2018 from 4pm to 7pm
Time: April 15, 2018 from 4pm to 7pm
Location: The Mary And Joseph Retreat Center
Street: 5300 Crest Road
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://maryjoseph.org/
Phone: 310-831-2960
Event Type: music, food, auction
Organized By: Heather Caine
