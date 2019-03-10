Hausman QuartetMarch 10, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Tim Gill And All-Star BandMarch 10, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm
San Pedro Music FestivalMay 12, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm
Time: March 10, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church
Street: 26438 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: https://rhumc.org/
Phone: 310-316-5574
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: on Saturday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Hausman Quartet to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot