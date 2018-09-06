 

Havana Night

Event Details

Havana Night

Time: September 29, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Toberman Neighborhood Center
Street: 131 N. Grand Ave.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.toberman.org/
Phone: 310-832-1145 ext. 124
Event Type: cuba, music, event
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Toberman Neighborhood Center invites you to support the 4th Annual Fall Event, Havana Nights.  The event features casino games, authentic Cuban Cuisine, salsa dancing, and silent and live auctions.  Your generous support provides individuals and families with necessary tools to achieve self-sufficiency.

Tickets: $75

Visit toberman.ejoinme.org/havananights

Call (310) 832-1145 ext.124 for more info.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Havana Night to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

1st Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

September 6, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
http://www.1stthursday.com/https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/http://sanpedronewspilot.com/eventshttp://lawaterfront.org/http://sanpedrowaterfrontartsdistrict.com/See More
29 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Auxiliary Of The Little Sisters Of The Poor "Make It A Habit" Gala at Rolling Hills County Club

September 8, 2018 all day
Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Little Sister arrival in the United States.For more info, call (310) 548-0625 ext. 212.https://www.pvnews.com/opinion/little-sisters-of-the-poor-celebrates-years-with-make-it/article_ac9e57fe-976e-11e8-9b8e-9b001f8cdddc.html…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: The @PortofLA is proud to welcome the USS MANCHESTER (LCS-14) to the @LAWaterfront for #LAFleetWeek2018 presented by @jack
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Football Holds On For 2nd Straight Victory
20 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
The next meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners is on Thursday, September 6, 2018. View the onlin… https://t.co/TKjU04G5fG
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: The @PortofLA is proud to welcome @USCG Cutter ALERT (WMEC-630) to the @LAWaterfront for #LAFleetWeek2018 presented by Tom…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service