Havana Night

Time: September 29, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Toberman Neighborhood Center
Street: 131 N. Grand Ave.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.toberman.org/
Phone: 310-832-1145 ext. 124
Event Type: cuba, music, event
Organized By: Heather Caine
Toberman Neighborhood Center invites you to support the 4th Annual Fall Event, Havana Nights. The event features casino games, authentic Cuban Cuisine, salsa dancing, and silent and live auctions. Your generous support provides individuals and families with necessary tools to achieve self-sufficiency.
Tickets: $75
Visit toberman.ejoinme.org/havananights
Call (310) 832-1145 ext.124 for more info.
