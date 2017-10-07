Health and Wellness Fair, Sept. 20

The Normandale Recreation Center invites adults age 55 years and older to attend a free Health & Wellness Fair for the Los Angeles community. The event is sponsored by Humana, a leading health and well-being company, which aims to help people achieve lifelong well-being and has had a presence in California since 1984.

The Normandale Recreation Center hosts a free Health & Wellness Fair to help those 55 and older get acquainted with what the center can do to promote wellness and healthy living. Activities for the day include:

No cost health screenings, including Glucose and BMI.

Joanne Ostrea, a Nurse Practitioner, and Cristian Torres, a Health Educator, both with HealthCare Partners will be available for general medical questions.

Fitness demonstrations of wellness classes offered at the center and at other sites within the community.

Appearance by National Senior Games athlete and Humana Game Changer, Hiro Moriyasu, who competed in table tennis and the 5K road race at the 2017 games.

In addition, attendees can learn about the various community and social programs and services offered by event exhibitors, including Humana, the City of Los Angeles’ Department of Recreation and Parks Emergency Preparedness Division, HealthCare Partners, Helping Hands Senior Foundation, LA Metro, the Arthritis Foundation, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Wilmington Jaycees Foundation, and City of Los Angeles Council District 15.

The health fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, please call (213) 485-8744.