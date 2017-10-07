Time: September 20, 2017 from 9:30am to 11:30am
Location: Normandale Recreation Center
Street: 22400 S. Halldale Avenue
City/Town: Torrance
Event Type: health, fair
Latest Activity: Sep 5
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The Normandale Recreation Center invites adults age 55 years and older to attend a free Health & Wellness Fair for the Los Angeles community. The event is sponsored by Humana, a leading health and well-being company, which aims to help people achieve lifelong well-being and has had a presence in California since 1984.
The Normandale Recreation Center hosts a free Health & Wellness Fair to help those 55 and older get acquainted with what the center can do to promote wellness and healthy living. Activities for the day include:
In addition, attendees can learn about the various community and social programs and services offered by event exhibitors, including Humana, the City of Los Angeles’ Department of Recreation and Parks Emergency Preparedness Division, HealthCare Partners, Helping Hands Senior Foundation, LA Metro, the Arthritis Foundation, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Wilmington Jaycees Foundation, and City of Los Angeles Council District 15.
The health fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, please call (213) 485-8744.
Comment
RSVP for Health and Wellness Fair, Sept. 20 to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot