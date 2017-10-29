Heartbeat City - A Tribute To THE CARS

The Cars arrived on the music scene in the late 70’s (around ’78/’79) and quickly changed the style of the hit music of that period. They led the way into the new sound of the 80’s music era. They continued to be a prominent force into the late 80’s and were a fixture on the radio as well as MTV. Along the way they sold millions of albums and had 30 hit singles to their credit. There weren’t many bands more successful at the time. Their music was fresh, upbeat, and fun… and it was Rock & Roll! You’d have a hard time finding anyone who doesn’t like the Cars!… Their music still gets regular radio airplay and their You Tube videos continue to get millions of hits. There is still a huge audience for the music of the Cars.

Named for one of the Cars biggest selling albums, Heartbeat City faithfully re-creates the look and sound of the Cars. They dress in the period-correct 80’s style of the Cars and, being accomplished musicians, their sound is amazingly close to the real thing! Seeing Heartbeat City is as close as you can come to seeing an 80’s Cars concert.

Heartbeat City

Phil Rowland – drums

Andy Jermstad – bass, vocals

Jamie Rio – guitar, vocals

Don Sachs – lead guitar, b/u vocals

Mark Adame – Keyboards, b/u vocals

Tickets $20