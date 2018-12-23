 

Heartbeat City - A Tribute To The Cars

Event Details

Heartbeat City - A Tribute To The Cars

Time: December 29, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alva's Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, pop, rock, tribute
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://alvasshowroom.com/event/heartbeat-city-2/

Tickets: $15

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Heartbeat City - A Tribute To The Cars to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
7 minutes ago
ThaWilsonBlock Magazine posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue68 (9/19/18) feat. Joe Lockett + Phil Gates + Aretha Franklin + more...

2 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
August 2018 was the second-strongest August in #PortofLA history and the sixth busiest month ever for container thr… https://t.co/uAbi6vNmen
Twitter6 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
Saturday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Havana Night at Toberman Neighborhood Center

September 29, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Toberman Neighborhood Center invites you to support the 4th Annual Fall Event, Havana Nights.  The event features casino games, authentic Cuban Cuisine, salsa dancing, and silent and live auctions.  Your generous support provides individuals and families with necessary tools to achieve self-sufficiency.Tickets: $75Visit toberman.ejoinme.org/havananightsCall (310) 832-1145 ext.124 for more info.See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Beer And Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Pt. Fermin Lighthouse

September 23, 2018 from 4:30pm to 7pm
The Point Fermin Lighthouse Society presents their primary fundraising event, which includes a variety of wines and beers to sample along with delicious appetizers, music, and opportunity drawings.http://www.pointferminlighthouse.orgTickets: $4521+.Space is limited.  Reserved are required and may be made by mailing payment (includes name, phone, email, number of guests) to:Pt. Fermin Lighthouse Society,1975 Jaybrook Dr.Rancho Palos…See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

2nd Annual Eco-Fest at Deane Dana Nature Center

September 29, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/event/2nd-annual-eco-fest-deane-dana-friendship-park/See More
Friday
0 Comments
Eric. Ramos promoted Eric. Ramos's profile
Thursday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service