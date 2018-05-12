Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre: Fisheyes

Michael & Marti Parry present: An Intimate Evening of Communicating with the Other SideMay 12, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: May 12, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Street: 3720 Stephen M White Dr
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.cabrillomarineaqua…
Phone: 310-548-7562
Event Type: music, art, dance
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
FishEyes returns to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium with HDDT dancers Danny Dolan, Himerria Wortham & Amanda MacLeod who will open the performance with three oral stories & original movement inspired by themes of water conservation, climate change, and human connection to our environment. A panel discussion lead by Board President, Jamarah Hayner will follow. Panelists Jon Christensen (Professor, UCLA Institute for the Environment and Sustainability), Glen Dake (Landscape Architect) and Gregory Cesena (Janice Hahn deputy) will discuss how art making can increase environmental awareness. Closing the evening is a performance of FishEyes with live accompaniment of an original score composed by Juhi Bansl with violinist, Israel Heller & pianist, Dave Christensen.
Stay for a post performance reception and enjoy a glass of wine, light snacks and conversation with the artists.
