Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre: Fisheyes

FishEyes returns to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium with HDDT dancers Danny Dolan, Himerria Wortham & Amanda MacLeod who will open the performance with three oral stories & original movement inspired by themes of water conservation, climate change, and human connection to our environment. A panel discussion lead by Board President, Jamarah Hayner will follow. Panelists Jon Christensen (Professor, UCLA Institute for the Environment and Sustainability), Glen Dake (Landscape Architect) and Gregory Cesena (Janice Hahn deputy) will discuss how art making can increase environmental awareness. Closing the evening is a performance of FishEyes with live accompaniment of an original score composed by Juhi Bansl with violinist, Israel Heller & pianist, Dave Christensen.

Stay for a post performance reception and enjoy a glass of wine, light snacks and conversation with the artists.

