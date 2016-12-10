Help Veterans and Get a Workout at San Pedro Pain & Wellness

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & Wellness

Get a great workout and enjoy the spa for free at www.zakerchiropractic.com

What:

San Pedro Pain & Wellness is starting a Saturday morning boot camp class to help local residents get in shape and assist veterans, too.

All levels are welcome to this exciting, circuit class taught by one of the area’s top fitness instructors.

Plus, all registered participants receive free access to the hot tub and dry sauna, so bring a swimsuit! Towels are provided.

Why:

“Our new boot camp class will not only offer a fun way for local residents to burn some calories and get in better shape this holiday season, but it will also assist veterans at the Blue Butterfly Village in San Pedro,” states Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & Wellness Owner. “Stop by and help us reach our goal of donating 1,000 non-perishable food items by February 28th.”

Cost:

$10.00 per class or bring in three, non-perishable food items that will be donated to veteran families at the Blue Butterfly Village in San Pedro.

Anyone in the community can drop off their donation at San Pedro Pain & Wellness:



Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and

Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Blue Butterfly Village in San Pedro provides affordable housing to homeless female veterans and their children.

When:

Starting December 10th at 9:30 a.m. and running through February 28, 2017





Where:

San Pedro Pain & Wellness

525 W. 7th St.

San Pedro, CA 90731



Parking:

Free parking is available across the street.





Information:

Hurry! Call 310-831-0003 Ext. 1 to make your reservations now as class size is limited.

For more information, visit: http://zakerchiropractic.com/san-pedro-pain-wellness/.