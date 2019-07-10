 

High School Musical

High School Musical

Time: July 12, 2019 at 4pm to July 21, 2019 at 6pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://palosverdesperforminga…
Phone: 310-544-0403 ext. 221
Event Type: musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

http://palosverdesperformingarts.com/conservatory-showinfo.php?id=265

Tickets: $30 Adult, $15 Youth and $7 fee

Heather Caine posted events
50 minutes ago
