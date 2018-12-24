Holiday And Healing

Family Friendly Christmas Eve WorshipDecember 24, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Time: December 16, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
Location: The Garden Church
Street: 429 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://gardenchurchsp.org/
Phone: 310-929-0547
Event Type: healing, health
Organized By: Heather Caine
Rudy Caseres, an award-winning mental advocate, presents a storyteller event to foster healing and strength.
FREE.
