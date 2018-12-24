 

Holiday And Healing

Event Details

Time: December 16, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
Location: The Garden Church
Street: 429 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://gardenchurchsp.org/
Phone: 310-929-0547
Event Type: healing, health
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Event Description

Rudy Caseres, an award-winning mental advocate, presents a storyteller event to foster healing and strength.

FREE.

