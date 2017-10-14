Hollywood StonesOctober 14, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
El TwangueroOctober 13, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
A.J. CroceOctober 7, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
Time: October 14, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Recreating the sound and vibe of the Stones, these guys do justice to some of the best rock n roll of the era.
Comment
RSVP for Hollywood Stones to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot