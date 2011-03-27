 

Hot House

Hot House

Time: January 26, 2018 from 9pm to 11:45pm
Location: Harold's Place
Street: 1908 S Pacific Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-832-5503
Event Type: music, ameri-gumbo
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Event Description

Hot House will be setting the house on fire at Harold's Bar in San Pedro.  Richard Manzanaer who plays the guitar and vocals, Chris Couchios who plays drums and vocals, Rocco Presutti who plays bass and vocals and Ike Parnell who plays keys and vocals will have you doing the Ameri-gumbo.

FREE.

https://www.facebook.com/Hot-House-Amerigumbo-1609267352682430/

https://www.yelp.com/biz/harolds-place-san-pedro

