Hot Pedro Nites

Time: August 23, 2018 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://cleansanpedro.tix.com…
Phone: 310-650-7456
Event Type: music, concert
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
https://cleansanpedro.tix.com/schedule.aspx?orgnum=5845
Tickets: $40 and VIP $125
