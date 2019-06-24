Hot Rod Trio

Hot Rod TrioJune 24, 2019 from 9pm to 11:45pm
Time: June 29, 2019 from 9pm to 11:45pm
Location: Godmothers
Street: 302 W. 7th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.thehotrodtrio.com/
Phone: 310-833-1589
Event Type: music, rockabilly, swing, blues
Organized By: Heather Caine
