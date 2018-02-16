Fabulous FridayFebruary 16, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Hugh von Kleist DuoFebruary 9, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
San Pedro City BalletJune 2, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Time: February 9, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: 28th St Bar And Grill, Doubletree By Hilton
Street: 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 30 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
https://www.facebook.com/hughvonkleistmusic
Enjoy live traditional hard swing' jazz styles after Zoot Sims and Lester.
Free.
Comment
RSVP for Hugh von Kleist Duo to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot