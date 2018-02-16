 

Hugh von Kleist Duo

Event Details

Hugh von Kleist Duo

Time: February 9, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: 28th St Bar And Grill, Doubletree By Hilton
Street: 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 30 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.facebook.com/hughvonkleistmusic

Enjoy live traditional hard swing' jazz styles after Zoot Sims and Lester.

Free.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Hugh von Kleist Duo to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
15 minutes ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Sylvia Rodriguez Trio at Crowne Plaza, Blu Lounge

February 14, 2018 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm
Grab your dancing shoes and head down memory lane and enjoy a 20th century jazz sound.  The trio performs every Wednesday.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GH8VrHquuWASee More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Don't miss #PortofLA's 4th Annual Lunar New Year Festival on the @LAWaterfront this weekend. Celebrate the Year of… https://t.co/jK70yR9PSh
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @HerbJWesson: Have old blankets, towels or sheets you don't use anymore? Our friends at @LACitySAN are spearheading a collection of used…
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Make It 13 Straight Marine Crowns For San Pedro Girls Soccer
17 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
18 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Atlantic City Ballet's Sleeping Beauty at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

February 10, 2018 at 2pm to February 11, 2018 at 8pm
Get swept away into a sublime world of kings, queens, fairy godmothers and storybook creatures as the treasured tale of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty comes alive in the most majestic classical ballet of all time. With exquisite costumes and a lavish set, complete with magical effects and courtly splendor, the production includes more than 30 distinguished dancers from the nationally acclaimed Atlantic City Ballet. Featuring special appearances by fairy tale favorites like Puss-In-Boots and…See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
yesterday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service