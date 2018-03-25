I Am Woman (An Evening Of Entertaing Empowerment)

Join us for an evening that celebrates and elevates women.

This show is a delicious soup of comedy, song, and storytelling that will fill your heart, move your soul, and tickle your funny bones.

Grab your favorite posse of women and meet at the theatre for an uplifting evening that applauds and acknowledge women of all ages and backgrounds, all sizes and shapes and histories. Featuring Rena Strober (Les Miz on Broadway), Comedian Wendy Hammers (The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Amy Simon (star of the acclaimed touring solo play She’s History).

Tickets: $20, $25, $30