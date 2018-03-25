I Am Woman (An Evening Of Entertaing Empowerment)

Peter Pan - National Theatre LiveMarch 25, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Time: March 24, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: comedy, song, storytelling
Organized By: Heather Caine
Join us for an evening that celebrates and elevates women.
This show is a delicious soup of comedy, song, and storytelling that will fill your heart, move your soul, and tickle your funny bones.
Grab your favorite posse of women and meet at the theatre for an uplifting evening that applauds and acknowledge women of all ages and backgrounds, all sizes and shapes and histories. Featuring Rena Strober (Les Miz on Broadway), Comedian Wendy Hammers (The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Amy Simon (star of the acclaimed touring solo play She’s History).
Tickets: $20, $25, $30
