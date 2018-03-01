 

I Found Your Cat - Machine Art Studio

Event Details

I Found Your Cat - Machine Art Studio

Time: March 1, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Machine Art Studio
Street: 446 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://machineartshop.com/
Phone: 323-644-8200
Event Type: cat
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 23 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/ifoundyourcat/

http://www.ifoundyourcat.bigcartel.com/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for I Found Your Cat - Machine Art Studio to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Might attend (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
41 minutes ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Meditation Walks - George F. Canyon Preserve And Nature Center at George F. Canyon Preserve And Nature Center

April 7, 2018 from 9am to 10:15pm
At the southwest corner of Palos Verdes Dr. North and Palos Verdes Dr. East.  Meet near trailhead off Palos Verdes Dr. East (not in front of the Nature Center) in small dirt parking lot on the west side up the road from the Nature Center.  Please note: Restrooms will not be available until the Nature Center opens at 10:00am.  Rain cancels.real.life.joy@gmail.comLove Offering Accepted.http://YourSoulsWidsom.comEventsRSVP preferred (if attended)See More
5 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA’s Environmental Ship Index Program rewards vessel operators for reducing Diesel Particulate Matter and ni… https://t.co/XaSJl2BtwN
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Stad Amsterdam Arrival in 360° https://t.co/5L7m0nEvOr via @YouTube
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup at Whalers Walk

March 9, 2018 to March 11, 2018
Port of Los Angeles Harbor CupCal Maritime InvitationalIntercollegiate Regattahttps://www.facebook.com/LAYCHarborCup http://layc.org/events/event/harbor-cup/See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Lisa posted events
Friday
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: See the Dutch tall ship Stad Amsterdam at the @PortofLA on Sunday, Feb. 25! https://t.co/pQtCNmql81
TwitterThursday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#TBT to 1948 at the #PortofLA. In the foreground are the Ford Assembly Plant and the Commodore Schuyler F. Heim Bri… https://t.co/EeSDpbr6tO
TwitterThursday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service