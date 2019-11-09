Idol X/The Billy Idol Live Experience Featuring Robert SarzoNovember 9, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Andy Cahan With SonadorOctober 27, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
The New Nine EnsembleOctober 13, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: November 9, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alva's Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, tribute
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Idol X/The Billy Idol Live Experience Featuring Robert Sarzo to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot