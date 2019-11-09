 

Idol X/The Billy Idol Live Experience Featuring Robert Sarzo

Idol X/The Billy Idol Live Experience Featuring Robert Sarzo

Time: November 9, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alva's Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, tribute
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 minutes ago

https://alvasshowroom.com/event/idol-x-the-billy-idol-live-experience-feat-robert-sarzo/

Tickets: $25

