IMPROV NIGHT at Little Fish TheatreMarch 15, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm
DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE, a mysterious and mesmerizing play at Little Fish TheatreFebruary 27, 2020 at 8pm to March 22, 2020 at 2pm
Time: March 15, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S Centre St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 3105126030
Event Type: theatre, -, improv, and, sketch
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 15 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
IMPROV NIGHT
March 15 – 7pm
Improv Night at Little Fish Theatre
Company funnyman Don Schlossman brings together LFT artists and special guests to take your suggestions and create a fast-paced improvised comedy, similar to the tv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
Players include: Daniel Acker, Rachel Levy, Gabriel Oliva, Leslie-Anne Panaligan, Emily Pendergast, Daniel Robbins, & Kimmy Shields. Accompanied by Craig Shields.
(Players line-up subject to change.)
Tickets: $25.
Comment
RSVP for IMPROV NIGHT at Little Fish Theatre to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot