 

IMPROV NIGHT at Little Fish Theatre

IMPROV NIGHT at Little Fish Theatre

Time: March 15, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S Centre St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 3105126030
Event Type: theatre, -, improv, and, sketch
Organized By: Lisa
IMPROV NIGHT

March 15 – 7pm

Improv Night at Little Fish Theatre

Company funnyman Don Schlossman brings together LFT artists and special guests to take your suggestions and create a fast-paced improvised comedy, similar to the tv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Players include: Daniel Acker, Rachel Levy, Gabriel Oliva, Leslie-Anne Panaligan, Emily Pendergast, Daniel Robbins, & Kimmy Shields. Accompanied by Craig Shields.

(Players line-up subject to change.)

Tickets: $25.

