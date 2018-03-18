Time: March 18, 2018 from 2:30pm to 4pm
Location: San Pedro Library
Street: 931 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.lapl.org/branches…
Phone: 310-548-7779
Event Type: music, irish
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 11 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
For more than twenty five years Innisfree Irish Band has been bringing the sounds of Ireland to locate and national audriences.
Free.
http://www.innisfreemusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Innisfree-Irish-Band-194269183940627/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScFRqJlHGLQ
Check out The Chieftains:
Comment
RSVP for Innisfree Irish Band - An Afternoon In Ireland to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot