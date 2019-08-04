Deja Vu - CSNY TributeAugust 4, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
DSCH - Shostakovich Ensemble - First FridayMarch 12, 2019 from 12:15pm to 2pm
Delirium Musicum - The InterludesJune 15, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
Time: March 16, 2019 from 10am to 1pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S. Gaffey St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://angelsgateart.org/
Phone: 310-519-0936
Event Type: printmaking, art
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 44 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
http://angelsgateart.org/introduction-to-printmaking-jan-12/
$250 and material $25
Comment
RSVP for Introduction To Printmaking to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot