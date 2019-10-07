Iran - Behind The ScenesOctober 7, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
El Camino College vs Orange CoastSeptember 28, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm
Portugal And SpainSeptember 14, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Time: October 7, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: Marsee Auditorum
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.elcamino.edu/
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1752&p=1
Tickets: $14 and $12
3pm and 7.30pm
Comment
RSVP for Iran - Behind The Scenes to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot