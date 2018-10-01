It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World - 55th Anniversary Screening

It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World - 55th Anniversary ScreeningOctober 1, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: October 7, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://spiffest.org/
Event Type: film, movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3462169
The story begins during a massive traffic jam, caused by reckless driver Smiler Grogan (Jimmy Durante), who, before literally kicking the bucket, cryptically tells the assembled drivers that he's buried a fortune in stolen loot, under the Big W. An all star cast motorists set out to find the fortune. Directed by Stanley Kramer, released November 1963. Story and Screenplay by William Rose and Tania Rose.
Tickets: $10
