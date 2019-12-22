 

It's A Wonderful Life Movie

Event Details

It's A Wonderful Life Movie

Time: December 22, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://spiffest.org/
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

http://spiffest.org/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for It's A Wonderful Life Movie to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
7 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

An Evening With Danielle Morrow at Grand Annex

September 6, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4294074Tickets: Kids $20, Adult $25, 1st and 2nd $35, VIP $40See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie at Crafted/Brouwerij Courtyard

August 2, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
http://craftedportla.com/calendar/#event=31306938See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Summertime at #AmericasPort. https://t.co/x0IYj19y8v
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Reminder: #PortofLA invites you to attend a community meeting on Thursday, July 25 to get an overview and status up… https://t.co/R0oqFKsGqE
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Moving forward with plans to create a first-of-its-kind Cyber Resilience Center, #PortofLA has issued an RFP seekin… https://t.co/BGetjFnllD
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @portoflongbeach: #POLB and @PortofLA will host a Clean Truck Fund Rate Workshop on Aug. 1 in Wilmington to solicit feedback and input o…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @PeterTirschwell: If you have 4 minutes and 32 seconds you will never hear a clearer explanation as to why there's a chronic US chassis…
TwitterTuesday · Reply · Retweet

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service