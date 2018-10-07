 

It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Movie - 55th Anniversary Screening

Event Details

It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Movie - 55th Anniversary Screening

Time: October 7, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.SPIFFest.org
Phone: 310-447-5011
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3462169

Tickets: $10

The story begins during a massive traffic jam, caused by reckless driver Smiler Grogan (Jimmy Durante), who, before literally kicking the bucket, cryptically tells the assembled drivers that he's buried a fortune in stolen loot, under the Big W. An all star cast motorists set out to find the fortune. Directed by Stanley Kramer, released November 1963. Story and Screenplay by William Rose and Tania Rose.

