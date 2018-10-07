It'sOctober 7, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
A Wake At The Gate Cabinet Of CuriositesSeptember 29, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Echiko OhiraSeptember 7, 2018 at 9am to October 14, 2018 at 7pm
Time: October 7, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.SPIFFest.org
Phone: 310-447-5011
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 minute ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3462169
Tickets: $10
The story begins during a massive traffic jam, caused by reckless driver Smiler Grogan (Jimmy Durante), who, before literally kicking the bucket, cryptically tells the assembled drivers that he's buried a fortune in stolen loot, under the Big W. An all star cast motorists set out to find the fortune. Directed by Stanley Kramer, released November 1963. Story and Screenplay by William Rose and Tania Rose.
Comment
RSVP for It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Movie - 55th Anniversary Screening to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot