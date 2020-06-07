Jack Wright's Tribute To Neil Diamond

Jack Wrights Tribute To Neil DiamondJune 7, 2020 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Time: June 7, 2020 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://palosverdesperforminga…
Phone: 310-544-0403 ext. 221
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
http://palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=288
Tickets: $70, $65, $60, $35 and $7 fee
