James Kimo West Holiday Slack Key

Event Details

Time: December 2, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fingerstyle
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Kimo West annual Holiday Slack Key Show kicks off at Alvas Showroom.

James Kimo West

