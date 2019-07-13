Rock The QueenJuly 13, 2019 from 7pm to 11:45pm
Jazz At The CrowneJuly 12, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Painting In The Style Of A Master - Van Gogh - Text LandscapeOctober 17, 2019 at 3pm to October 24, 2019 at 5pm
Time: July 12, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Crowne Plaza Los Angeles Harbor Hotel
Street: 601 S. Palod Verdes St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-519-8200
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 15 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
FREE.
Hugh von Kleis Quartet.
Comment
RSVP for Jazz At The Crowne to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot