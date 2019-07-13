 

Jazz At The Crowne

Jazz At The Crowne

Time: July 12, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Crowne Plaza Los Angeles Harbor Hotel
Street: 601 S. Palod Verdes St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-519-8200
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
FREE.

Hugh von Kleis Quartet.

Heather Caine posted events
8 minutes ago
Louise Reichlin posted a status
"Photos from a past San Pedro Festival of the Arts"
4 hours ago
Louise Reichlin posted photos
4 hours ago
Louise Reichlin posted a blog post

Apply for the San Pedro Festival of Arts

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSSEPT 21 & 22, 2019 Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location.…See More
4 hours ago
RT @newgdbridge: ⚠️Emergency Alert ⚠️ Eastbound Ocean Closure at SR-47 Begins TONIGHT 7PM – Morning Commute Affected. Motorists traveling e…
Vicente B updated their profile
10 hours ago
#PortofLA will host a 2-part series of community meetings to provide an overview/status update on the Wilmington Wa… https://t.co/F69C8SC0jj
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday

