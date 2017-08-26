 

Jazz Giants Featuring Windy Barnes

Event Details

Jazz Giants Featuring Windy Barnes

Time: August 26, 2017 from 7pm to 11pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Thin Man Entertainment presents! A very special Jazz Salon Night featuring...."The Goddess of Song" Windy Barnes, FEATURED VOCALIST with Henry "The Skipper" Franklin, Al Williams, and Theo Saunders
 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Jazz Giants Featuring Windy Barnes to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Jazz Giants Featuring Windy Barnes
8 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Doug MacLeod Concert
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event James Kimo West Holiday Slack Key
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Judy Wexler With The Josh Nelson Trio
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event BB And The Altered Presence Jazz Band
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Gabble Ratchet – A Tribute to Genesis
12 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Peace Picnic + Memorial at San Pedro City Hall

September 3, 2017 from 11am to 2pm
2ND ANNUAL L.A. HARBOR PEACE WEEK 2017All Peace.  All Week.A week of activities in San Pedro celebrating the SOLUTIONS of PEACE, in the World and in our Towns.  Family needs not Militarism's greed.Co-Sponsors: San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice, Witness for Peace Southwest, Military Families Speak Out, CODEPINK, SoCal 350 Climate Action Veterans for Peace #BernersAgainstMilitarism, Occupy Torrance/South Bay, MLK Coalition #coldwartruthcommissionContact/Get Involved!:  (310) 971-8280…See More
13 hours ago
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service