Jessica Lang DanceOctober 7, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Carpenter Performing Arts Center
Street: 6200 Atherton St
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://www.CarpenterArts.org
Phone: 562-985-7000
Event Type: dance, ballet
Organized By: Heather Caine
The award-winning choreographer and artistic director of Jessica Lang Dance seamlessly incorporate striking design elements and classical ballet vocabulary into artfully crafted, emotionally riveting, contemporary works.
