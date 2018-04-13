 

Joe McBridge Tribute To RAY CHARLES

Time: April 13, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, jazz, r&amp, b
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Join us for the ultimate tribute to blues legend Ray Charles featuring jazz greats Joe McBride and Kenny Blake! Singer/pianist Joe McBride, an innovator since his first recordings in the early ‘90s, is known for making the lines between jazz, R&B, soul, funk, pop, hip-hop and countless other styles become indistinguishable. Saxophonist Kenny Blake’s sound is perfectly described as “soul hybrid,” a combination of traditional jazz with modern rhythm and blues. His R&B-tinged solos have delighted fans around the world for decades.

In this concert, McBride and Blake bring their own special styles to Charles’s best known songs.

http://jwpjazz.com/joemcbride.html

Tickets: $25, $30, $35

