Joel Gaines And Friends

Joel Gaines And FriendsFebruary 2, 2018 at 7:30pm to February 3, 2018 at 9pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, rock, pop, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Listening to Joel’s music is like tasting Gumbo for the very first time. There are so many delicious flavors happening all at once! A quarter cup of World music, blended with a pinch of Rock and a dash of Pop, and all held together with the main seasoning of Contemporary Jazz! In addition, Joel will invite some friends to join him on stage throughout the performance.
Tickets: $33
