Joel Gaines And Friends

Time: February 2, 2018 at 7:30pm to February 3, 2018 at 9pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, rock, pop, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Listening to Joel’s music is like tasting Gumbo for the very first time. There are so many delicious flavors happening all at once! A quarter cup of World music, blended with a pinch of Rock and a dash of Pop, and all held together with the main seasoning of Contemporary Jazz! In addition, Joel will invite some friends to join him on stage throughout the performance.

www.joelgainesmusic.com

Tickets: $33

