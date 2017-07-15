 

Just Eat It

Event Details

Just Eat It

Time: September 15, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: The Garden Church
Street: 429 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.feedandbefed.org
Phone: 424.287.7735
Event Type: food, church, document
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

a

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Just Eat It to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Third Saturday Art Walk
1 hour ago
Heather Caine posted events
8 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Just Eat It
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event City Of Trees
1 hour ago
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council
2 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
See how the #PortofLA has changed over the years! Here are five photos taken in the last five decades. #TBThttps://t.co/O1IUGqi2Th
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
See how the #PortofLA has changed over the years! Here are five photos taken in the last five decades. #TBThttps://t.co/QAuUGrOGAG
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Hollywood Stones at Grand Annex

October 14, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Recreating the sound and vibe of the Stones, these guys do justice come of the best rock n roll of the era.See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service