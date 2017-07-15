Third Saturday Art WalkJuly 15, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm
Just Eat ItSeptember 15, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
City Of TreesAugust 18, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: September 15, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: The Garden Church
Street: 429 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.feedandbefed.org
Phone: 424.287.7735
Event Type: food, church, document
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Just Eat It to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot