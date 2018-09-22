Kalimba - The Spirit Of EARTH, WIND AND FIRE

This Is My BraveSeptember 22, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Kalimba - The Spirit Of Earth, Wind And FireSeptember 21, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: September 21, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://wgt.tix.com/Schedule.…
Phone: 818-233-3515
Event Type: music, soul, funk
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://wgt.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=4818
Tickets: $28 - $68
