 

King Lear - National Theatre Live

Event Details

King Lear - National Theatre Live

Time: September 22, 2019 from 2pm to 5:45pm
Location: Torrance Art Center
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://torrancearts.org/
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://torrancearts.org/king-lear/

$17.50

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for King Lear - National Theatre Live to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
6 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

David Benoit at Torrance Cultural Arts

September 21, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://torrancearts.org/david-benoit/Tickets: $45, $40, $30See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Xanadu Jr. at Norris Theatre

August 2, 2019 at 6pm to August 4, 2019 at 7pm
http://palosverdesperformingarts.com/conservatory-showinfo.php?id=266Tickets: $30, $15 and $7 feeSee More
6 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Pasta Dinner For Mesothelioma Fundraiser at Annual Team Jarvis

July 13, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm
$10 donation.See More
6 hours ago
0 Comments
Lisa posted an event
Thumbnail

The Nerd, comedy at Little Fish Theatre at Little Fish Theatre

July 3, 2019 at 8pm to July 28, 2019 at 2pm
The Nerdby Larry ShueDirected by Don SchlossmanThe Nerd is a side-splitting comedy about Willum, whose life was saved by a stranger, Rick, during the Vietnam War.  Rick’s surprise visit during a dinner party – with Willum’s housemates Axel and longtime crush Tansy – and Willum’s very important client and his family, turns the household upside down. Everything that can go wrong does, and Willum learns that Rick is an incredibly inept, hopeless "nerd." Upon realizing that Rick will overstay his…See More
yesterday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Baseball Trio Is Off To Chicago In July 2019
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Baseball Trio Is Off To Chicago In July 2019

San Pedro High baseball had a magnificent season in 2019, and three of its most key players will continue on this summer in one magnificent opportunity.The junior trio of pitcher/first baseman Travis Connelly, infielder Josh Duarte, and catcher Waldier Perez along with 21 other high school players from the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, were chosen to represent the Los…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Let's Put a New Face to the Refugee Movement #RedefineRefugees
Monday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service