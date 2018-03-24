King Tut - TreasurenOf The Golden PharaohMarch 24, 2018 all day
Harbor L.I.T.E.S. - Hollywood Revisted ExtravaganzaApril 15, 2018 from 4pm to 7pm
Time: March 24, 2018 at 10am to January 6, 2019 at 5pm
Location: California Science Center
Street: 700 Exposition Park Drive
City/Town: Los Angeles
Website or Map: https://californiasciencecent…
Phone: 323-724-3623
Event Type: egypt, kingtut
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for King Tut - Treasure Of The Golden Pharaoh to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot