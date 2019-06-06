1st Thursday Art WalkJune 6, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Kinky Boots The MusicalJune 25, 2019 at 7pm to June 29, 2019 at 9:30pm
DCI Tour PremiereJune 20, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Time: June 25, 2019 at 7pm to June 29, 2019 at 9:30pm
Location: AMC Rolling Hills
Street: 2591 Airport Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://www.fathomevents.com/
Event Type: musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/kinky-boots-the-musical?date=2019-06-25
Torrance and Long Beach
