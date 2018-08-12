Woodstock Reunion TributeAugust 12, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Bruce Baker And The Altered Presence Jazz BandAugust 11, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Bon Bon VivantiSeptember 21, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: July 11, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Knights Of Rock to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot