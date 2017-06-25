Gray CaballerosJune 25, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: May 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 3108334813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 15 hours ago
Innovative drum ensemble LOS ANGELES TAIKO INSTITUTE performs stunning choreographed original and traditional pieces led by Kris Bergstrom, founder of the highly acclaimed group, On Ensemble and Yuta Kato, former member of On Ensemble and TAIKOPROJECT. Concert includes demonstration performances by LATI students and Grand Vision's Team Taiko.
