LA Waterfront Movie Night: The Sandlot

Time: August 3, 2018 from 6:30pm to 10pm
Location: Bloch Field
Street: 1500 S Harbor Blvd
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: movie, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Port of Los Angeles presents a free movie night on the LA Waterfront. Enjoy free outdoor screening of The Sandlot. Bring blanket and chair, no food or beverages will be provided. Family activity starts at 6.30pm, movie starts at 8.10pm.
