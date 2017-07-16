Led ZepagainJuly 16, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: July 16, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Led Zepagain (stylized Led ZepAgain) is an American hard rock tribute band formed in Ventura, California in 1988. The current band consists of vocalist/harmonica player Swan Montgomery (“Robert Plant”), Guitar/ Mandolin Anthony David (“Jimmy Page”), bassist/keyboardist/mandolinist Jim Wootten (“John Paul Jones”) and drummer/percussionist Derek Smith (“John Bonham”).
Having formed in 1988, Sony recording artists Led Zepagain have become highly regarded as the most accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin in the world today.
