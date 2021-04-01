 

Lego Shipbuilding Contest

Event Details

Lego Shipbuilding Contest

Time: April 1, 2021 all day
Location: LA Maritime Museum
Street: 600 Sampson Way
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://lamaritimemuseum.org
Phone: 310-548-7618
Event Type: lego
Organized By: Heather Caine
