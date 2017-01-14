 

Lessons From Washington State Carbon Tax Referendum

Event Details

Lessons From Washington State Carbon Tax Referendum

Time: January 14, 2017 from 9am to 12pm
Location: First Congregational Church of Long Beach
Street: 241 Cedar Ave.
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://citizensclimatelobby.o…
Event Type: meeting, climate, adult, education, political, earth, action, congress, global
Organized By: Edric
Latest Activity: 50 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

This month’s meeting of Citizens Climate Lobby, Long Beach / South Bay chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby will feature an international teleconference during which lessons learned from the defeat of Washington State Carbon Tax Referendum will be discussed.

Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal (http://tinyurl.com/hctbqtn). 

Free admission; handicapped accessible; all are welcome.  If convenient, RSVP to edric4ccl@gmail.com.

Enter the church (https://goo.gl/maps/6JQmu) courtyard at the south-most screened gate on Cedar and follow the CCL signs to the meeting room or cross the courtyard to the elevator.  Free parking is available in the church lot on the northeast corner of Third and Chestnut (entrance is on the alley off of Chestnut): https://goo.gl/maps/BpHqtqtWz3r. The lot looks like this: https://goo.gl/maps/xurnVeBj2Fn (after rotating the view 90 degrees).  You will need a church parking pass on your dashboard to park for free; you can get one at our meeting room.

Comment Wall

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

David posted an event
Thumbnail

Lessons From Washington State Carbon Tax Referendum at First Congregational Church of Long Beach

January 14, 2017 from 9am to 12pm
This month’s meeting of Citizens Climate Lobby, Long Beach / South Bay chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby will feature an international teleconference during which lessons learned from the defeat of Washington State Carbon Tax Referendum will be discussed.Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal (http://tinyurl.com/hctbqtn). Free admission;…See More
50 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
View #PortofLA's annual financial statement for FY 2015-16 at https://t.co/CAHOlcV5e5
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA works hard to balance international trade with the protection of natural resources, including a variety o… https://t.co/I4N5tXEWib
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Happy New Year! 2017 #PortofLA #calendar cover photo of a #cruise ship in the Outer Harbor by employee Laura Leon,… https://t.co/LU9hEWgN6v
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Andrew Silber shared Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post on Facebook

Top San Pedro Prep Sports Stories Of 2016

Saturday
Andrew Silber promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Top San Pedro Prep Sports Stories Of 2016
Saturday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Top San Pedro Prep Sports Stories Of 2016
Saturday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Saturday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service