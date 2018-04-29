Little Sister Of The Poor - Chinese Cultural Night

Time: April 21, 2018 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Little Sister of the Poor
Street: 2100 S Western Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.crowdrise.com/Litt…
Phone: 310-548-0625
Event Type: food, dance, orchestra, chinese, raffle, entertainment
Organized By: Heather Caine
Evening will feature gourmet food, traditional Chinese Orchestra and entertainment, raffle, and more.
https://www.crowdrise.com/LittleSistersofthePoorChineseCulturalNight
