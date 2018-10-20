 

Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble

Event Details

Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble

Time: October 7, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, latin, tango
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 42 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://alvasshowroom.com/event/lorena-guillen-tango-ensemble/

Tickets: $20

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
7 more…
8 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Today #PortofLA hosted more @ITEPinc summer interns at a Friday Workshop focused on the Waterfront & Commercial Rea… https://t.co/lrFb3X79zU
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Beer And Wine Tasting Fundraiser at The Corner Store

July 28, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm
Help raise funds for the 25th Street Mosaic Project, including raffle prizes and live music.  Tickets are $25.  For more info, call (310) 832-2424.http://www.juliebendermosaics.com/https://www.facebook.com/JulieBenderMosaics/See More
5 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
ICYMI: @CruiseNorwegian will bring its nearly 4,000-passenger Norwegian Joy to the #PortofLA starting winter 2019/2… https://t.co/Yg7tXVZa8B
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
In 2017, 109 cruise ships came through the Los Angeles World Cruise Center, handling about 500,000 passengers. Each… https://t.co/YS4aybCTTC
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Your daily dose of cuteness, found right here at America’s Port®. #PortofLA https://t.co/GPFP0f10tx
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Responsible for patrol and surveillance of the #PortofLA, @LAPortPolice are one of few #police forces dedicated exc… https://t.co/iRP2Fwvfiw
TwitterWednesday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service