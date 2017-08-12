 

Los Angeles Maritime Institute

Los Angeles Maritime Institute

Time: August 12, 2017 at 4pm to August 12, 2018 at 7pm
Location: Ports O' Call
Street: Berth 73
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.lamitopsail.org
Phone: 310.833.6055
Organized By: LAMI
 Public service/calendar announcement

Explore the Coast on a Tall Ship!   Complimentary

Explora la Costa en un Barco de vela! Gratuito! 

                                                                       

Los Angeles Maritime Institute in collaboration with the Coastal Conservancy invites you to join us for a coastal awareness educational experience and exploration sail on a 110-foot long tall ship during a 3-hour round-trip excursion. The ship departs from the San Pedro Ports O’ Call harbor on Saturday, August 12 at 4 pm and sails along the Palos Verdes coast returning at 7 pm. Future sails are: September 23, October 28, November 18.  9 am-noon.

Our goal is to raise environmental awareness that leads to personal action to reduce marine plastic and storm drain run-off pollution and human impacts to our local coastline and its marine organisms. The experience features Spanish and English presentations and free materials with trained bilingual docents.  

On-board hands-on explorations and scientific activities. Families and children welcome.                                           All minors must be accompanied by an adult and children must be 12 years or older.

Call us at: 310.833.6055. RESERVE YOUR SPOT.

                                                                        -30-

