Explore the Coast on a Tall Ship! Complimentary

Explora la Costa en un Barco de vela! Gratuito!

Los Angeles Maritime Institute in collaboration with the Coastal Conservancy invites you to join us for a coastal awareness educational experience and exploration sail on a 110-foot long tall ship during a 3-hour round-trip excursion. The ship departs from the San Pedro Ports O’ Call harbor on Saturday, August 12 at 4 pm and sails along the Palos Verdes coast returning at 7 pm. Future sails are: September 23, October 28, November 18. 9 am-noon.

Our goal is to raise environmental awareness that leads to personal action to reduce marine plastic and storm drain run-off pollution and human impacts to our local coastline and its marine organisms. The experience features Spanish and English presentations and free materials with trained bilingual docents.

On-board hands-on explorations and scientific activities. Families and children welcome. All minors must be accompanied by an adult and children must be 12 years or older.

Call us at: 310.833.6055. RESERVE YOUR SPOT.

