Time: October 30, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: Battleship IOWA
Street: 250 S. Harbor Blvd.
City/Town: https://pacificbattleship.com/event/lost-at-sea-the-explorations-of-dr-robert-ballard-in-person-appearance/
Website or Map: https://pacificbattleship.com/
Phone: 877-446-9261
Event Type: drrobertballard, titanic, shipwreck
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Lost At Sea - The Exploration Of Dr. Robert Ballard In-Person Appearance to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot