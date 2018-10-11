 

Lost At Sea - The Exploration Of Dr. Robert Ballard In-Person Appearance

Event Details

Time: October 30, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: Battleship IOWA
Street: 250 S. Harbor Blvd.
City/Town: https://pacificbattleship.com/event/lost-at-sea-the-explorations-of-dr-robert-ballard-in-person-appearance/
Website or Map: https://pacificbattleship.com/
Phone: 877-446-9261
Event Type: drrobertballard, titanic, shipwreck
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Event Description

https://pacificbattleship.com/event/lost-at-sea-the-explorations-of-dr-robert-ballard-in-person-appearance/

$15 donation, members only.

