Lou Mannick, Saw And Soul

Time: October 29, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, blues, experimental
Organized By: Heather Caine
Beautiful Jazz ballads with musical saw and piano, jazz, blues jumps with vocals, harmonica, piano and percussion.
Lou Mannick – singing saw, harmonica, vocals
David Witham – piano
Windy Barnes – vocals
Otis Mannick – vocals
TBD – bass
TBD – percussion
